As we are all under 21-days lockdown, the only thing that we are glued to is binge-watching web series. Not only are netizens glued to OTT platform, actors too are making the best of their quarantine and watching the series.

And it seems like Hotstar Specials' new show, Special Ops has gained a huge fan base. Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan was all praise for the Neeraj Pandey's spy thriller.

After Hrithik Roshan went gaga over the show special Ops, on social media.

International Business Times got in touch with television heartthrob Karan Tacker who is essaying the role of Agent Farooq Ali in the show. Karan exclusively spoke about performing high octane action sequences, challenges that he faced while shooting for the show and thanked Hrithik Roshan for praising the show.

Karan thanks Hrithik

It is a great feeling to hear such good things about Special Ops coming from a superstar like Hrithik Roshan. I have always admired him as an actor and so his praises for the web-show were all the more special. It feels like all of our hard work has paid off I am super elated to see him take to social media especially to recommend the show to everyone and I thank him for the same.

About his experience shooting high octane stunts

I didn't want a body double to shoot the scenes I wanted the scenes to look as real as possible. The biggest challenge that I faced while filming in Jordan for action sequences was. We were wearing summer clothes and the temperature in which we were shooting was 1 degree. In fact, there are many things I overcame the fear of heights is one of them.

Karan also thanked and appealed to his fans to watch his web show Special Ops on Instagram.

Special Ops helmed by Shivam Nair and revolves around the secret agents of the Indian intelligence who are on a quest to catch the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attacks in India. The show stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Gautami Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Saiyammi Kher, Sana Khan and Sajjad Delafrooz in the lead roles.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, other Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu have also praised the show.

If you haven't watched the show!

Check out the trailer of Neeraj Pandey's spy thriller and go binge!

