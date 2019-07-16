With three films released in the first half of 2019 and two more slated for release soon, actress Rakul Preet Singh has had a packed schedule this year. In this Exclusive Interview with International Business Times, the actor talks about her projects, her reactions to negative comments and a lot more.

Many people wrote that you didn't have any release last year. But this year, your schedule is packed. Isn't it?

This is one of the toughest phases I must say. There were no releases last year because I was busy shooting for all the three films which releases in the first half of this year. People have to understand that we will take and need some quality time to shoot, to make the best film. Kathanayakudu, Dev, De De Pyaar De and NGK have released this year. Manmadhudu 2 will release next month and Marjavan will release in October. So how come I don't have films in my hand?

What came to your mind when Rahul told you about Avantika?

Playing Avantika is a lot of fun. She is mature, has some baggage with her and has a lot to do. The vibes she has are different and her character has some deep layers. She is someone whom you can't win so easily. So all these are the characteristics of Avantika. And when Rahul narrated me my role and script, I said I want to do this. I loved the characterisation and how he wants to see a young woman who is lovable and strong too.

How different are De De Pyaar De and Manmadhudu 2?

They are very much different. The only similarity is that I love a man who is 25 years older to me. I finished shooting for De De in October and began shooting for Manmadhudu 2 in March. The roles I played in both the films are not just about romancing actors who are very older to me, but it is all about the script. I wanted to live in the characters. Heroine being 25 years younger to the hero is part of the script.

Nagarjuna is the senior-most among all the actors you have worked within T'wood. How was working with him?

He is very warm as a person and I have learnt a lot from his acting. Working with him is an amazing experience and I have enjoyed a lot being on the sets of Manmadhudu 2. Rahul has directed the film really well and all of us have become like a family now on the sets and off the sets too.

What are your upcoming projects?

In a week or so, I will begin shooting for Nithiin's film, which will be directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti. I have Marjawan in Bollywood and in Tamil one with Sivakarthikeyan and also going through a few more scripts.

Not NGK, but the role of Vanita has received appreciation. Do you agree?

I am not sure about the collections, but yes, my role of Vanita has won appreciation. NGK is one film from where I have decided to pick good roles only. I want to do roles which have relevance to the story and have a strong part to play. More than anything else, my roles have become my priority. In my upcoming films too, my roles are going to be the highlight.

You hit back at the trolls sometime back on Twitter and that's very rare. But that day, what irked you the most?

I actually don't read any negative comments. But that day, I woke up to this, as that was the first things that popped up on my phone that morning. It was the girl in me who reacted and not the actress. While the previous day I was talking about Me Too movement and all, something like this about my shorts, on the right next day, annoyed me a lot. Well, I can't change people's opinion.