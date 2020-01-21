Basking in the success of her recent blockbuster 'Venky Mama', actress Payal Rajput is thankful to the audience who embraces her with love. She feels that their love and support is the only energy that keeps her driving. In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, the actress revealed details of her upcoming film 'Disco Raja'.

Payal had made her debut in Telugu film industry with 'RX 100'. Unlike many other actresses, she took the risk of playing a negative role right in her first film. "The way all my fans poured love on me, with just one film, is just amazing and something that I haven't expected at all. I did not see it coming. I feel very blessed for it," said the actress.

Talking about 'Venky Mama' and the roles she has done till now, she said: "In all the three films which I have been part till now, the roles have been entirely different. Playing a teacher in 'Venky Mama' and working with Venkatesh Sir has been a different experience on the whole. The way it was received at the theatres was unbelievable and of course, it is my first commercial hit. I thank the audiences for making it such a hit."

Disco Raja is slated for release on January 24 and Payal is playing one of the leading ladies in the film. For the first time, she will be seen in a retro look. The actress said that the film is going to an entertaining watch.

In the initial stage of her career, Payal Rajput bagged the chance of working with two big heroes - Venkatesh and Ravi Teja. "I am a huge fan of Ravi Teja Sir. I grew up watching his films which were dubbed in Hindi and telecast on Set Max television channel. I feel fortunate to have worked with him. The energy he has is something even I couldn't match up to. Working with VI Anand has been a great experience and hope audiences will love this film also," said the actress while talking about 'Disco Raja'.

Because of the kind of roles she played in RX 100 and RDX Love, the audience has assumed that Payal Rajput will be seen in films with some adult content. In response to this, the actress said: "The roles demanded that kind of bold acts and so I did. I have performed different roles in Venky Mama and Disco Raja now. So the point is that I do not want to get stereotyped."