Post Sye Raa, for his 152nd film, Megastar Chiranjeevi has teamed up with director Koratala Siva. The film which was launched on Diwali last year, went on floors recently and the shoot is happening at a brisk pace.

First look of Chiranjeevi in costumes, from the sets of the film has been leaked and it gives us a glimpse of the actor's avatar in the film. For all the Chiranjeevi fans, we have managed to get the pic and here is the exclusive one.

Chiranjeevi dons black denim with an olive green shirt

In the pic, Chiranjeevi is seen donning black denim, olive green shirt, with a red towel wrapped around his neck. It gives us a hint that he plays something more like a comrade or even a Naxalite. Because earlier, it was revealed that Ram Charan Tej has been roped into this film to play the junior version of his father in the film and that he has stepped into the shoes of a Naxalite. And with this pic, it has been confirmed too. Also, rumour mills suggest that Chiranjeevi will be seen playing a government employee who will be working for the endowment department.

To fit into the role, Chiranjeevi has hit the gym and shed some kilos. He underwent a makeover and sports a new hairstyle too. The shoot of the film is currently happening in the outskirts of the city, where a set, especially for the film has been erected.

The untitled film is jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan Tej under Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. The technical crew of Chiranjeevi's 152nd film features legendary cinematographer Tirru and editor Sreekar Prasad. The makers are yet to announce the music director for the film.

Trisha is playing the leading lady in this film, which is said to have been titled Acharya Chiranjeevi, tentatively. An official confirmation is awaited. It is rumoured that the makers have approached composer, Mani Sharma. If the rumours turn out to be true, this film will mark the first collaboration of the composer and director Koratala Siva.