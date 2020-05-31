Cricketer Hardik Pandya managed to break the internet today. The cricketer has announced Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy on Instagram with a heartfelt post exclaiming his excitement and anticipation. His fiance Natasa also posted the announcement on her Instagram profile as well.

Hardik Pandya announces that he will be a father soon

Hardik Pandya announced earlier this year in January that he was engaged to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Fans and netizens couldn't hold their excitement since then waiting for more news. Now, the cricketer has announced that he is a soon-to-be-father.

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram account to announce Natasa's pregnancy. He wrote a heartwarming post as well, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

He also posted a series of photographs of the pair of them, the first one of the Serbian actress. The two have been dating for a while now and went public with their relationship. She has also met the family. The 26-year-old and Natasa were engaged earlier this year, creating a huge buzz around their wedding.

Natasa also posted the same post on her Instagram feed, and fans can't contain their excitement. They showered the post with wishes and shock over the unexpected announcement. Hardik has been active on social media throughout the lockdown but nobody really saw this coming.