Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday received the Bharat Ratna -- the highest civilian award in the country -- which was also conferred to late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and late singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika.

Deshmukh and Hazarika's family members received the awards on their behalf while Mukherjee received it himself.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the awards at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.