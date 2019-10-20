Former Chief executive of now-bankrupt Jet Airways Vinay Dube has joined low-cost carrier GoAir as an advisor.

Dube has joined the Wadia group company at a time it is expanding its international operations.

The airline recently announced non-stop flights from Kolkata and Bengaluru to Singapore.

Since Dube was at the helm of Jet Airways which had large international operations he is set to bring much-needed experience and expertise to the Mumbai-based carrier.

While multiple airline sources told IANS that Dube had been on board in an advisory role, a GoAir spokesperson did not confirm the development.

GoAir's top deck has seen frequent changes but has steadily grown in the domestic market.

GoAir currently flies to eight international destinations, including Phuket, Male (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait and now Singapore.

It flies to 25 domestic destinations and has over 325 daily flights.