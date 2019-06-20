A former Gujarat cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and another police officer have been sentenced to life imprisonment by Gujarat's Jamnagar Sessions Court after finding them guilty over a custodial death case.

The verdict was given out by Judge DM Vyas after finding the accused Sanjiv Bhatt and another police officer Pravinsinh Zala guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 302 for the custodial death of Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani.

The incident dates back to 1990 when Bhatt was posted as the additional superintendent of police at Jamnagar. He had arrested nearly 130 people in connection with communal violence in Jamjodhpur town at the time of BJP leader LK Advani's Rath Yatra.

Prabhudas, who was released nine days later, died at a hospital due to renal failure allegedly due to custodial torture.