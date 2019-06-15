Vaishnavi aka Vaishnavi Prasad, RJ and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, has tied the knot to her boyfriend Anjan, a pilot by profession. They have married without media glare and apparently in an event, held last evening, restricted to their close friends and relatives.

The photos of the couple of the wedding have surfaced online. Vaishnavi has sported a blue saree, while the groom has donned a simple shirt and a dhoti for their marriage. The couple has been in a relationship for close to three years.

Announcing the news on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Three beautiful years, and we finally got done with it. Married my best friend and it makes me super happy! Love you to the moon and back @fake_captain Also thank you @ashwin.thiyagarajan For dressing us up and making us look stunning. [sic]"

It looks like the couple had a reception apparently at a resort in which she is seen wearing a pinkish red gown, while Anjan has sported a white shirt with a grey waist coat and pants. Now, their timeline is flooded with congratulatory messages from their well-wishers.

Putting an end to the rumours, Vaishnavi announced about her wedding last October on her Instagram account. "So for those of you who don't know/aren't sure/have doubts, the guy in the picture is @fake_captain, who is my boyfriend. He is a pilot. We've been together for 2.5 years, I love him to bits and you can all rest all your conspiracy theories about why there are adorably lovey-dovey pictures of him and me on the Internet. Also, we are heavy #couplegoals so #kthxbye. #vaishnavi #rjvaishnavi #biggboss #biggbosstamil #biggbosstamil2 #vaishnaviprasad #love #relationshipgoals #boyfriend #mainman #dodo. [sic] she wrote.

Related