Zulfiqar Khan, the former media executive who worked for Balaji Telefilms, Star TV, HOOQ India and Eros Now, is reportedly missing from Kenya for over two months now and there's no word on his whereabouts. He was reportedly abducted near the Ole Sereni area in mid-July along with his friend Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and their driver Nicodemus Mwania in an unmarked car.

Khan's well-wishers and acquaintances have expressed concern and demanded swift and efficient action from both Kenyan and Indian governments to locate the victims.

Netizens urge governments to locate missing victims

Kidnappings and killings in politically unstable Kenya are not quite rare. The families of the victims have accused the state agents, who have been accused of working with previous governments on similar matters, being behind the abduction of Khan and two others.

"Heartbroken to hear my friend Zak Zulfi, Ex SVP Star TV & COO of Balaji missing for over 70 days from Kenya. No concrete response from Kenyan embassy. Request GOI to take this up strongly and bring him home," Kishi Arora tweeted while tagging PM Modi, MEA Dr Jaishankar, Kenya High Commission, New Delhi and Indian embassy in Kenya.

"Zulfiqar Khan, Ex SVP Star TV & COO of Balaji missing for over 70 days from Kenya. No concrete response from the Kenyan embassy. Request GOI to take this up strongly and bring him home," Rajiv Dubey tweeted.

Khan's former colleagues have also sought the governments help in the matter.

"A ex colleague at STAR TV Zulfiqar Khan, Ex Group COO Balaji Telefilms who had gone to Kenya, has gone missing since 2 months. Hoping for his safety & return. Please help!" Media executive Raj Nayak tweeted.

Others, including Suhel Seth, Avinash Pandey, Adnan Sami and others, have expressed their concerns and sought help from the governments.

What do we know so far?

The only information that has been revealed from the investigation on the missing victims is that the trio were last seen in Westlands, Nairobi, on the night of July 23 when they had visited a nightclub. According to CCTV footage, all three victims were seen having drinks before they left the club a little before 12 midnight.

The police in Langata said they found an abandoned grey Toyota Fielder near Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road. The car's engine was still running when they arrived, but no one was in it.

Khan's last social media post was on Instagram on July 21, just two days before he went missing. He had shared photos and videos from his trip to the renowned Masai Mara National Park.

"Magical mornings in the Masai Mara. Just imagine when the first encounter you have is with Simba. Breakfast anyone?" he wrote.