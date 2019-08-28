Round2Hell is currently a big name on YouTube. It is one of the soul-satisfying, comedy and stress busters on YouTube. Have you seen the videos? Not yet? Watch it Guys, the channel is amazing!

Round2Hell... a funny name right? Who kept it? What's the reason behind? Let's reveal the facts about everything regarding Round2Hell.

It all starts in year 2015, a story of three friends, Zayn, Wasim & Nazim. Zayn was a college drop-out from Zakir Hussain College. Wasim and Nazim were 12th passed from Alam College and Modern Public School respectively.

Time pass was the only thing in their life then, but what about daily bread? Thus they decided to start a YouTube channel to gain some popularity. They made some football tutorial videos but they failed to gain the fame and name. Then they give a try in making the comedy videos and people started loving it. Soon they got famous and yes, they found what they have desired.

Story behind the name "Round 2Hell"

The name "Round2Hell" doesn't have any meaning. But it has an amazing story behind. The day before creating a channel, Zayn went for a car drifting. He did some scary round drifts and with the help of a friend made videos of them and posted the videos on Instagram. Later while watching the videos, suddenly a thought popped in his mind," what would have happened if I may lose the control during the round drifts?"

He answered himself saying, "Dude, if I lost the control, then surely I could lose my arm or leg turning my life into hell. So he thought that the round drift was not a drift, in fact that round was for hell. So he named the Instagram video "Round2Hell" And next day while creating a channel, he gave same name to the YouTube channel. Thus, Round2Hell came into existence, exciting story right!

The families of three friends were not supportive initially, but as the channel started gaining the popularity and subscribers, the family members are happy. When nobody backed these three, a dear friend "Alam Saifi" stood behind and encouraged them.

Round2Hell is a comedy video channel. Listening and watching the videos is absolute fun. Currently the channel has 8.3 Million subscribers and the counting is going on.

YouTube has now become a full time career for these three friends. Seeing the popularity of Round2Hell, these three friends were invited in YouTube Fanfest held in Delhi which was a dream come true for all of them.

Zayn, Wasim and Nazim are dreaming something big. Their future plan includes a Web Series, Short Films, Science Fiction stories and many more.

What a great start of career! These three have proved that being a 12th passed doesn't hinder the way of life. An ultimate self-talent can reach you towards the destination.

Hats' off to you Guys!

