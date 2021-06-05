The more time we spend at home, the more we use basic essentials like our towels. If you're in the market for new towels or looking for a simple way to spruce up your guest bathroom, small personalized touch like monogramming your initials or family surname is such an eye catcher to an otherwise staple essential.

If you used someone's guest bathroom and saw that their decorative hand towel had an "M" on it for their last name, you would immediately think their home is really sophisticated and associate it with fancy hotels. That's the thing monogrammed hand and face towels can instantly do - transform your ordinary guest bathroom into an elegant one and turn a simple towel into a special one.

Having different monograms for each family member also means your towels never get interchanged.

AA Living does a range of 18 colours of Luxury Supima cotton towels. Supima cotton is a superior fiber with a hollow core which traps air so that after washing & tumble drying the towel just gets thicker and fluffier. So adding monograms to these soft, absorbent luxury towels is a real treat!

AA Living has been one of Mumbai's favorite elite lifestyle stores, completing 24 years in home textiles this year. Reputed craftsmanship on bedding, bath textiles, rugs, accessories and even a children's line – all beautifully merchandised in their 3,000 sq ft space.

The brand recently went digital, taking close to 2000 products online and shipping PAN India via their website www.aa-living.com

Backed by a world renowned export house - with over 35 years of experience in the textile export business, AA Living's bath and bed linen is #MadeInIndia but yet manufactured with the same rigorous quality control as any reputable international brand. Their export clientele include celebrated international luxury brands Vera Wang, DKNY, Restoration Hardware, Country Home, Coyuchi, Aqua Nova, Front Gate, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Laura Ashley, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, JC Penny, Elizabeth Arden, Lands' End, William Sonoma, Zara and Dillards to name a few.

With their long clientele list of A-List celebrities including Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, as well as famous industrialists and high end interior organizations, it's not surprising that the brand won the coveted '10 Best Stores in Asia' and 'GoodHomes Best Linen' award. A must visit!