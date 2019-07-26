For some, horse riding is a sport, for some, it's a hobby, and then there are some for whom it is a passion. Most equestrians have an indescribable love for horses. They are extremely knowledgeable about various breeds and spend a lifetime learning about them, grooming them and mastering riding techniques.

One such passionate equestrian is Hassan Al Mannai. Born and brought up in Qatar, Hassan Al Mannai started horseback-riding early on in life. At the age of three, he would ride horses with his father and his family. As he grew older, his interest in them only grew.

The Arabian horse breed is considered to be one of the strongest breeds in the world. They have notably improved speed, endurance, and bone strength as compared to various other breeds. Considered to be one of the mightiest breeds of horses, Hassan Al Mannai's interest in them is completely justified.

His founded stud, Al Reeh Stud has managed to participate in multiple shows, both national and international, ever since. In 2018, they participated in an Arabian horse show auction. Their breed is so impressive that they were able to sell all the entered horses in the auction. In a short span of time, Al Reeh Stud has achieved great heights under the leadership of Hassan Al Mannai.

Al Reeh Stud is one of the leaders in breeding the best quality of Arabian horses and continue to improve every day. Mannai is doing everything in his power to spread knowledge about the breed. He's also an Executive Committee Member in ECAHO (European Conference for Arab Horse Organizations).

