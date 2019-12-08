Several prominent personalities from various regional film industries have hailed the alleged encounter of four men who were accused of raping and murdering Disha, a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad. Many actresses reacted to the incident, not at the time the crime was committed but after the apparent 'justice' was served.

Recently, Nayanthara, the lady Superstar of the south, took to Instagram to praise Telangana police. She released a note which read, " What's been a cinematic phrase so far has become the reality today and the real heroes – Telangana Police have proved it with their action. I would call this "A RIGHT ACT OF HUMANITY". Every woman of this country can mark this date in the calendar as a day of true justice…." (sic)

Many of her fans have appreciated the actress for saying such impressive and encouraging words for women of the society.

The actress said that justice is always good when served hot. She added that more than rejoicing the justice served, it is a moment to enlighten and educate the children, especially boys at our homes imparting the message that men become the hero when they make this planet a safe place for women.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Darbar, which is slated for release on January 9. This AR Murugadoss directorial has Rajinkanth in the lead role. Besides these two films, the actress has Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman in her kitty and she will begin shooting for the films very soon.