Do you think that there is any relation between travel videos and storytelling? A few will say yes, and the rest will say no. How about we take the viewpoint of someone who understands this field? Speaking of travel vlogging, one name that comes to our mind is Mohit Manocha, aka The Traveling De

Mohit believes that travel videos should narrate a story: "Every travel vlogger should understand that there has to be a story behind every video. And all the other things or elements shall revolve around that story," he says.

The video that recites the tale grabs our attention more quickly. The travel vlogger further explains this by saying, "Like for showing my hostel and a Thailand hotel, I build a storyline by saying," "Which is the place in Thailand where only a few Indians go?" Now in this video, I have covered the vibrancy of Khaosan Road and also shown many more things," he said. This video has received more than 5 million views on YouTube.

This idea of narrating a story through travel videos is not everyone's cup of tea. He has uploaded more than 800 videos on his YouTube channel, and all of these videos are interesting. They have everything, from beautiful scenery to local people and their cultures to a story, a reason why you should watch that video.

He also has a presence on Instagram as well. And once you start watching his Instagram reels, you will realise how hooking they are. Not only that, each of these short videos tells a story that is unknown to you or many people.