Mother's day has arrived and it's time to acknowledge all the mothers who make our lives possible. Bollywood too is celebrating the spirit of motherhood with posts and tributes that are touching.

Amitabh Bachchan too shared a blog on his mother, describing her and recalling memories. The actor also shared numerous rare photographs of his mother, all love and heart. Surely, his words will make you think of your own.

Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt post for his mother

Mother's day is special for most of us, as an opportunity to celebrate our mothers. Needless to say, we don't do it enough. It's that time of the year when posts flood in about mothers and all that they do. It's touching to see so many expressing love for their mothers.

Actors and Bollywood celebrities have been dedicating social media posts to their mothers too. Amitabh Bachchan didn't dedicate a social media post, he dedicated a post on his blog, taking his time to essay his love for his mother. The moving post is interspersed with pictures from his childhood and rare moments captured with the woman who brought him into the world.

The actor wrote, "Mother's Day...Every day is Mother's Day...Many odes to her in words in expressions come...Sentiments are similar...Say something put it up they say...Fine has put it up...In compliance with the worldwide sentiment...But each day is hers...Shall ever be so..."

He further wrote, "We live with Ma the entire day...No matter what the occasion, or circumstance they keep you company by your side...Guiding you, caring for you, ever optimistic, ever inspiring, ever giving the never say die spirit...And that Mother's hand on the forehead, in times of pain and trouble and distress .. reassuring, giving utmost comfort...No other hands in the world could ever take its place..." Truly, mothers deserve a shout-out and all those who take the place of a mother in our lives as well.