A-list actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others have done many ad commercials. Of course, it is true that they get paid more than what they get for films. So, why won't anyone say 'yes' like such endorsement deals?

But, have you ever wondered why actress Sai Pallavi, who became a star within a short span of time, has never endorsed for any cosmetic brand as other actresses do? Are you still trying to recall whether you have seen her in any ad commercials? Don't do it, because you won't find even one.

Actress receives offers from cosmetic, clothing brand

The actress has been receiving many offers from leading cosmetic and clothing brand to endorse for them, and they are ready to pay her some huge amount money, but has rejected them.

When asked about this, the NGK actress, to a leading news portal, said, "What am I going to do with that huge amount I earn? When I go back home, it is the same three chapatis or rice that it eat. I don't have any big needs. I try to help people around me with what I have. Ours is Indian skin complexion. This is what we are. We cannot go to foreigners and ask them why they are white. So there is no pointing in neither applying fairness creams nor endorsing them. We have to accept our skin complexion."

It is said that the actress has been offered Rs 1 Cr, and she chose not do get tempted to any of such amounts. There are some people who appreciate her thoughts and call her head strong too.