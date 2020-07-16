You need something to cheer up your mood? We have something for you, and this will be the cutest thing you see today. For everyone's daily dose of lovable animal clips, we thought of bringing you a baby squirrel footage that we came across on the internet on Thursday, July 16.

The above video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, and it shows a squirrel asking for water.

Susanta Nanda shared the endearing clip with the caption, "Squirrel asking for water."

Squirrel asking for water.... pic.twitter.com/JNldkB0aWU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

Did the video manage to bring a smile on your faces?

As soon as the video was shared, it began trending on Twitter and even garnered over 3,400 views in less than 30 minutes. Many Twitter users also took to the comments section to leave heart emojis and some said "The squirrel was so thirsty. Glad the person shared water."

Read the comments here:

"How can we recognize the signs of dehydration amongst animals? Few days back happened to see a cat found dead in the nearby park in Delhi"

"People often give food to animals but don't realise importance of giving them water too"

"first cat nd now squirrel the way they ask for water melts hearts! animals are very innocent."

"Amazing , usually it runs away frm crowds."

"Wow.. Awesome !"

"so sweeetttt"