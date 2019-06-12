Superstar Salman Khan's recent release Bharat seems to be unstoppable as people are not shying away from stepping out to catch the film even on working days. Bharat collected around Rs 8.30 crore nett even on Tuesday which only goes on to show Salman fans are not giving any day a miss.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has charted a new number record with its first-day collections at the box office as the highest ever of all times for the superstar. The magic of Saman has pulled out massive numbers of Rs 42.3 crores on its first day itself, beating his own record of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. On Tuesday, Bharat raked Rs 8.30 crore taking the grand total to Rs 167.60 crore.

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens, overseas. One of the biggest Hindi releases this year, the emotional drama has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide.

The Salman starrer has not only been creating all the buzz for charting the highest numbers with advance bookings even ahead of its release but is set to become the biggest chartbuster of all times. It is the huge star power of Salman Khan and the power pack of not just the movie starring Salman and Katrina, together that had piqued the excitement amongst the audience much ahead of its release.

The Salman Khan starrer is on its way to chart new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series.