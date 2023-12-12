The wedding season is here and one of the most eligible Bachelor in Bollywood Randeep Hooda tied the knot with the love of his life actor Lin Laishram in his wife's hometown Imphal, Manipur. The couple took nuptial vows in the traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29.

The bride and groom looked breathtakingly and ethereal in traditional outfits. Fans couldn't stop gushing seeing the beautiful couple's simple traditional wedding.

Randeep and Lin's reception

On Monday evening, the couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

Randeep and Lin's wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who served a couple goals as they posed together. Chunky Panday, Mona Singh, Jackie Shroff, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ahana Kumra and others among others.

Who wore what!

Randeep opted for a black bandh gala outfit, While his wife chose a glittery red lehenga

Randeep Hooda looked regal in a velvet bandh gala paired with well-fitted pants. The bandhgala had embossed silk velvet and detailed burnt-out art deco patterns. The couple, posing against a bespoke backdrop featuring their initials R & L merged in a shade of gold and floral decor, caught the media's attention.

Lin wore a breathtaking ombre handcrafted saree adorned with tonal sequins, beads and crystals. The striking ruby berry red colour with a nuanced ombre transition to maroon added an elegant touch.

In one of the pictures, Randeep Hooda and Lin were posing with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah donned a floral printed saree, while Vijay looked handsome in a black formal suit.

The Archies actress Tara Sharma Saluja also shared some stunning pictures from last night.

Tamannaah and Vijay were also spotted dancing with Lin during the party as the DJ played the track, "Where's The Party Tonight".

Veteran actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, exuded elegance as they posed with the newlyweds and their family. Ratna Pathak Shah looked stunning in a saree, and Naseeruddin Shah wore a beige traditional outfit.

Inside Lin and Randeep's reception party

Several videos from their wedding have surfaced on social media.

Randeep can be seen escorting Lin and guiding her on how to pose for the paparazzi during their wedding reception in Mumbai.

Lin and Randeep are seen dancing at their wedding reception.

In one of the videos, Randeep had turned DJ and was seen grooving with his family.

Randeep shared wedding and reception pictures on his social media handle.

He dropped two pictures from his wedding reception that was held in Mumbai and captioned it as, "In our eternal garden of Eden"

About Randeep and Lin

Randeep, 47, and Lin, 37, have been in a relationship for some time. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon, and most recently Jaane Jaan. Randeep was last seen in the movie Sergeant and his upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Randeep had shared how he met Lin. He said, "We have been friends for a very long time. We've had a great friendship since we met."