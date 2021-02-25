The Rajasthan budget for the financial year 2021-2022 presented in the Vidhansabha today has several initiatives related to education of children in the state. RajasthanBeats, an advocacy group based in Rajasthan complimented the government for the space given to the young population in the state budget through these initiatives.

"Upgradation of 100 state schools, establishing 50 new government schools and setting up of 1,200 Mahatma Gandhi schools are landmark initiatives.", commented the organization.

"Notably for the areas with more than 5,000 population in the state, 200 English medium schools were announced today. The Faculty of Agriculture is also to be set up at 600 government schools across Rajasthan. We congratulate the different stakeholders including the Chief Minister and all the officials involved in the decision making", it further added.

