Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who became household in Pakistan with her role of Halime Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul after the historical show started airing on PTV channel with Urdu dubbing, had to face the wrath of her Pakistani fans after she recently uploaded a picture of herself in bikini on her Instagram.

Giving a testament of their sick mentality, people began moral policing the actress on what kind of clothes she should be or should not be wearing. They also criticised the way she was posing for the photograph.

From telling Esra that she looked better in 12th century attire than western to 'I hate you' kind snaps, Pakistani fans couldn't handle the Turkish actress' hotness.

After receiving despicable remarks on her body and lifestyle, Esra decided to pay no heed to such hate-mongering people's reactions and turned off her Instagram comments.

Take a look.