Bollywood is a dream for thousands out there and one such actress, Eshanya Maheshwari is all set to fulfill her dream of seeing herself on the big screen. She will be debuting in the world of cinema with, tentaitvely titled Kya Masti Kya Dhoom, which is currently in its post production.

The actress will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bajaj who recently debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and Sultan fame Anant Vidhat.

She will be seen as a fun loving and chirpy girl. Speaking about this project, Eshanya said, "I am very grateful to my director Chandrakant Singh who believed in me and gave me an opportunity for this film. It was fun shooting with excellent actors like Abhishek, Anant Vidhat and veterans, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Johnny Lever and Hemant Pandey. I have learned so much from them and it was a wonderful ride."

"I am super excited for this project to release and I am happy that I am able to live the dreams that once upon a time I saw," concludes Eshanya.

Eshanya has been a fitness enthusiast and has been the face for many brands and is a travel blogger.