Bollywood actresses ruled the Cannes film festival 2023 look on day 1 of the film festal. With Sara Ali Khan exuding royalty in the traditional ensemble, Esha Gupta's sensational look made heads turn, while Urvashi Rautela opted for a pretty hot pink furry gown, while Manushi Chhillar wrote a pretty white gown looking breathtaking.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta looked gorgeous as she flaunted her cleavage in the sexy white satin gown with an extra plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in loose, tousled beach waves and went for nude makeup.

Esha was seen wearing a white ring and a pair of earrings.

Urvashi Rautela made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet of Cannes, this is the second time she has walked the red carpet. For the evening, Urvashi wore a voluminous tulle dress in a shade of pink that had cascading floral ruffles arranged in tiers. To enhance her appearance, she adorned a striking necklace that showcased two intertwined alligators and she wore hoops matching the design of her neckpiece.

However, the actress was brutally trolled for her crocodile neckpiece.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself from Cannes with the caption, "76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Opening (sparkles and clapboard emoji) Merci"

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival wearing an off-shoulder corset white gown with a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details Manushi kept her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she decked up in minimal makeup and let her ensemble do all the talking.

Manushi, represented Walkers and Co, a brand focused on providing young and promising creators with a global space.

Hollywood celebs who aced the red carpet

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened with a French work, Jeanne Du Barry, with Johnny Depp playing King Louis XV.

For Johnny Depp's dapper @Festival_Cannes 2023 opening ceremony look, the Dior men's tailors apply the #DiorSavoirFaire finishing touches to a custom-made black wool and mohair double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo by Kim Jones, with jewelled buttons.#StarsinDior #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/3uLoIIh0oh — Dior (@Dior) May 17, 2023

Johnny Depp looking like a bloated hag at #Cannes2023 while promoting his new movie #JeanneDuBarry, funded by dictators, and directed by a female abuser pic.twitter.com/npasAMOrTt — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) May 16, 2023

As soon as Johnny Depp arrived on the red carpet, the crowd welcomed the actor with loud cheers. A fan even shared photographs of his first time in Cannes.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as "Jeanne du Barry" receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

The actor was in a celebratory mood as she signed autographs and took pictures before he appeared on the red carpet. The opening "Jeanne du Barry," marked the actor's first major role since his high-profile defamation trial.

johnny depp, cannes (2023) pic.twitter.com/HMTFInALre — best of johnny (@deppcomfort) May 16, 2023

After the film was presented, fans and critics lauded gave a standing ovation to the actor for her powerful performance. Upon seeing the love adulation, the actor teared up at the screening.

the audience at cannes screaming johnny depp's name when he arrived is music to my ears #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/0XolDY9aQP — maría (@jxnsmanager) May 16, 2023

Michael Douglas was accompanied by his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their daughter. French cinema icon Catherine Deneuve, 79, who graces this year's festival poster, was also invited on stage to speak to guests.

[NEW] MADS MIKKELSEN ON THE CANNES RED CARPET RIGHT NOW



HE LOOKS SO GOOD OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/LcqoQ8kSVh — cami • away (@LovclyMikkelsen) May 16, 2023

Brie Larson was surprised to be asked about Johnny Depp's opening film: "You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically." https://t.co/5Ec2S23051 #Cannes pic.twitter.com/QPfO1Yb4qS — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

Other celebs who graced their presence are Naomi Campbell, and Alessandra Ambrosio among others.