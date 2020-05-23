Recently, Goldy Behl's RejectX2 released on the OTT platform and managed to enthraled the quarantined audience. The gripping storyline and direction have made fans hooked to this show. Murder 3 actress Esha Gupta has proved her metal with her spectacular character and has surprised the fans with the release of her web series, REJCTX2 on Zee5.

Wishes are pouring in from all spheres of the entertainment industry for the makers and the actors of the web series. Esha Gupta, not only managed to charm everyone with her acting skills but also with her magnetic avatar. She is considered as one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. While some people think she's a drop-dead diva, some have even trolled her and called her 'gareebo ki Angelina Jolie.'

You read it right. Rustom fame Esha has been often compared to Hollywood's sensation Angelina Jolie. While one can take it as a compliment but this comparison has been drawn in a derogatory sense. In an interview, Esha opened up by the trolls comparing her to Jolie and said,

"She's one of the hottest women (emphatically). You know what annoys me, well...not anymore, but what used to annoy me was when people would be nasty earlier and would love to troll...now they've become less bitter. However, people would call me, 'Oh...gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man's Angelina Jolie).' And, I used to say, 'Yeah, but you're calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.' I'm not saying that I did not ask to look like this, it's my parents' production and I look like this."

Esha does feel that there is some sort of similarity between her and Mr & Mrs Smith fame but she went on to say that she resembles her mother is proud of that fact. "Yeah, I do, but, I'll be honest, I still don't see it (the analogy with Jolie's visage). Well, I may have seen it a couple of times, when people do that collage with two posters."

"So, at that time, the pictures they actually picked up, even I was like, 'Okay maybe.' Also, for me, I've always felt that I look like my mother. But, when people say it, and like I said, when they put the pictures together, then I'm like, 'Yeah, maybe," added Esha.

The Goldi Behl directorial web series RejectX2 released on May 14, 2020. This Indian web series revolves around a group of teenagers and the dark world that they are a part of. Esha Gupta plays the role of Officer Renee in the series.