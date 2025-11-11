With the age of instant news and viral forwards, it has become a recurring phenomenon where celebrities' deaths are announced prematurely, only for them to turn out to be fine and very much alive. The constant race among media outlets and social media users to be the first to "break" a story has fueled a wave of misinformation, leading to repeated false claims about the deaths of celebrities.

The latest victim of such misinformation was veteran actor Dharmendra, whose supposed death trended across platforms from Monday night into early Tuesday.

However, his family has time and again confirmed that the 89-year-old actor was alive and responding to treatment.

The news spread like wildfire after several verified channels falsely announced his demise. To curb the misinformation and stop the viral spread of fake news, Esha Deol and Hema Malini took to social media to quash Dharmendra's death; they wrote that he was recovering well. Esha also urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Dharmendra's health update

Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for over 10 days. He was initially hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness. However, over the last few days, his condition became critical, leading to widespread speculation.

As the veteran actor remains hospitalised, several celebrities rushed to Breach Candy Hospital to check on him.

On Monday night, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, Salman Khan, and his family members, namely, Sunny, Bobby, Rajveer, and Karan Deol, were spotted visiting the hospital.

On Tuesday, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol were once again seen arriving at the hospital.

In fact, Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, was also papped with his father during their visit. Esha was seen accompanying her mother, actor Hema Malini.

In one video, Esha was surrounded by paparazzi hovering around her car, and in jest, she gestured to the media with folded hands. While leaving, the photographers crowded around their vehicle to capture reactions and get updates on Dharmendra's health. Esha and Hema appeared to plead with them to move aside, visibly frustrated and seemingly asking, "What is this?" as they tried to make their way out.

Bobby was seen covering his face while seated inside the car, while Sunny looked visibly tense.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was seen outside Dharmendra's residence and Breach Candy Hospital.

For the unversed, Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has made his relationship official with Meghna Lakhani Talreja.

About Dharmendra

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra defined the quintessential Bollywood hero. His work in classics such as Sholay, Deewaar, Anupama, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar earned him admiration across generations. Known for his magnetic screen presence, romantic charm, emotional depth, and effortless comic timing, Dharmendra is celebrated not only as a star but also as a warm, affectionate figure within the industry.

Beyond films, Dharmendra also briefly ventured into politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Rajasthan (2004–2009) as a BJP candidate. Though he later admitted that politics wasn't his true calling, his popularity remained unwavering.