After two weeks of pursuit, the US Marshals have finally captured two 'dangerous' juvenile fugitives who escaped a correctional facility in Virginia.

The two escapees, Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, overpowered security at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia on July 13 escaping the facility.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams was serving a sentence for malicious wounding and robbery.

The Escape Plan: How did Williams and Taylor escape?

According to reports by the Virginia Dept of Juvenile Justice, the two planned the escape very efficiently as they used a cord to choke the correctional officer of the facility. They escaped with the keys after the officer lost consciousness. They escaped through a hole cut in a perimeter fence with a getaway vehicle staged outside of the detention centre.

As per the initial investigation and following numerous leads about their whereabouts, the duo were first spotted in Pennsylvania after which they were tracked in Battle Creek motel in Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force, led by Marshals, arrested Williams and Taylor about 5 pm on July 25 in the 5700 blocks of Beckley Road, the US Marshals said.

First escape from the facility in 20 years: Dept of Juvenile Justice

Department of Juvenile Justice Director Valerie Boykin said it was the first escape from the facility over 20 years.

"This evening's apprehension of the escapees from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center is a result of the extensive investigative efforts and fortitude demonstrated by state and federal law enforcement," Virginia State Police Capt. Richard Boyd said.

"The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members, which include Virginia State Police personnel, are to be commended for their exceptional and exhaustive work on this case."