As academia in India is evolving gradually, it is pertinent to transition learning from theoretical or knowledge-based to practical or competence-based. This has led to growing competition among educational institutions today that ensures students imbibe real-world applications and are job-ready

A keen desire to evolve the educational system in Uttar Pradesh led academician and edupreneur, Dr. Chandan Aggarwal, to start his own model group of schools that incorporates value practices and offers a healthy learning environment to children. He devoted all his efforts to establishing G.D. Goenka Public School in Kanpur which was followed by G. D. Goenka Toddler House in Lucknow, La Petite Montessori in Kanpur, and G.D. Goenka Montessori School in Kanpur under the aegis of the famous G.D. Goenka Trust from Delhi. He is a gold medallist MBA from NMIMS University and an honorary Ph.D. holder from the International University of America

Bringing his global experiences to one's home country he shares, "In my opinion imparting quality education is never restricted to mere marks or lectures. It flows into sports and all the other extra-curricular activities. As an educationist, I take it as my responsibility in ensuring that students are trained across all the spheres that interest them. A well-balanced education system underlines the importance of accessibility across regions, enriching students' engagement, and the need to churn out job-ready graduates who are adept in life skills. After the pandemic as we return to classrooms, peer-supported learning will be a strong catalyst in re-igniting the 'fun' in learning as well as teaching which I am interested in focussing at GD Goenka"

He is also the Director of M.S.Dhoni Cricket & Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy, which aims to encourage and develop sports enthusiasts and offer them a platform to nurture and hone their skills

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a technology-enabled environment, GD Goenka has adaptedseveral new-age features in their schools such as digital smart classrooms, sports, and extracurricular rooms, fully air-conditioned facilities, a world-class cafeteria, safe school practices, an extensive international library that are setting international benchmarks in the education sector of the state There is a continuous focus on personalized and continuous assessments which is aimed at improving individual student's learning abilities.

He believes that access to education is a basic right of every child and with the vision to not leave anyone behind, he started his foundation through which he sponsors the education and medical expenses of ten girls.

His efforts have also been recognized in the form of several awards and accolades such as the 'Champions of Change Award in 2018', 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016', and 'Top North Indian Educationalist' among many others. He has also been conferred the Knighthood by the Supreme Council of KOPH (Knights of Peace and Humanities). The school has also been recognized among the Top 10 Schools by Education World in 2015, besides being recognized as one of the leading schools in the State

Quoting his favorite author, he believes that the journey has just begun and "I have miles to go before I sleep"