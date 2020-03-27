While everyone is going through the global pandemic phase, Victor Garibay shares his financial advice during the COVID-19 spread.

Victor Garibay is a 30-year-old entrepreneur. Born in Mexico City and raised in Seattle, WA. He has based himself in sunny Los Angels, CA, where he has produced tv shows, has worked with musicians and countless social media stars. His experience ranges from real estate, food and beverage and entertainment.

During these uncertain times, the only certainty we do have is our own actions. It is paramount that we make the best financial decisions. Buying the necessary and leaving the unnecessary behind is critical. That's one step towards financial security during this Pandemic. Walk if you can and leave the car at home. 6 feet apart from others as recommended at all times. Opt from delivery if you can and go pick up your food and other items.

A lot of individuals are offering services brought to your home. If you have a service you can generate income from taking precautions. Those precautions should identify how you will protect yourself from contracting the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and how you will keep those hiring you to protect simultaneously. Keep track of all earnings and report it once it's all back to normal. That way you avoid any surprises in the future.

On the other hand, if you're fortunate enough to have investments and you don't need that money during this time. Don't sell and take a loss. Look to hold for the long term as values will likely go back up as we get through this difficult period. Also if you're small to medium business owner delay none essential expenditures, conserve cash and working capital. Of your business requires that you carry business interruption insurance, suck your policy to determine what the benefits might provide.

Finally for both individuals and businesses check recently enacted legislation that may provide certain benefits. Fear, anxiety, panic, and loneliness can negatively impact your emotional immunity. Consider ways to ensure your emotional immunity stays strong.

Now in his 30's he is facing life differently than he did in his 20's. Taking people under his wing and teaching them the ropes. Victor Garibay wants to expand that knowledge during these difficult times to anyone who may benefit from it. Offering some advice on how to pinch the pennies, work during closures and keep your business from any risks all while complying with government and local regulations.