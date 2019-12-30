One of the best traits of an entrepreneur is to give it back to society. In other words, it means to contribute by giving the best to the society. Krishna Pimpley, the founder of CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd is a true leader whose focus is towards nation building by doing multiple CSR activities. His CISB company's annual turnover is approximately Rs 370 crores & group turnover is Rs 700 crores and besides this, he has 42 offices which has almost 16000 employees across India. Apart from tree plantations, Krishna is expanding CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd by developing IV fluids in pharmaceutical introduction divisions which are intended to be introduced in impoverished African countries. Mr. Krishna Pimple is Central advisory Board Member Government of India for Child & Adolescent labour.

"I believe one can bring in the change and contribute transform India from current rickety economy to a more self-reliant nation", quoted Mr. Pimpley. Trustee of DadasahebPhalke MSK Trust and Golden Charities, he provides the best yet affordable housing to city dwellers. Besides this, he is also attached towards childcare and advises proactive policies to immunize economy from the global recessionary trend. Investing his money at the right place, Krishna also made his entry into the filmmaking business for a Bollywood film titled 'ISIS: Enemies Of Humanity'. Earlier he had invested in Marathi films like 'Painjan'and 'Chaukat', both being the social riveting narratives and he made reasonable returns in his film ventures too.

His current project is a Bollywood film titled 'Kashmir: The Final Resolution' being produced with his nephew Mr. YuvrajPimple throws light on the current status of the state after article 370's abrogation. Being an out and out businessman, he also spoke about serving to the people. He said, "As a businessman, my main objective is not only to make money but also serve the people in any capacity. Spending lots of money on self does not make you rich and helping others to grow is what makes you more rich. Taking his entrepreneurship skills ahead, Krishna Pimpley will soon be producing TV serials and web series. We wish this entrepreneur best of luck for his upcoming works.