Technology is evolving and it has revolutionized over the last few years. Every day new technological innovations are happening in the world. Running away from the rat race and starting his own journey as an entrepreneur, Faishal Ansari built a software development company which specializes in creating apps. The company also creates technologies that can perform complex tasks in a fraction of seconds. "I came in this industry back in 2013, at that time I did not know much about the Internet of Things (IoT). The curiosity to learn new things kept me going", said Faishal.

The entrepreneur launched his first-ever web application in 2014 and since then, he has never looked back. After completing high school, the young guy made up his mind to launch his own company and drop out of college. Well, Ansari considers it as the best decision of his life. "If not taken the risk then, I would not be where I am today. It's all about stepping out of your comfort zone and taking the risk", he added. Till date, his company has served more than 2 million users on various platforms and the number seems to be increasing with each passing day.

Besides this, the company also offers premium social media marketing services and has got limited clients. Talking about his future plans, Faishal Ansari said, "Every day is a learning experience for me. Internet is vast and it has helped me learn many things. Besides this, I further want to gain knowledge about cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence. I want to integrate all my works with AI as it is going to be the next big thing in technology." Well, Faishal Ansari has surely got a wider vision which he plans to execute in his work in the years to come.