When Col Naval Kohli founded Empower Activity Camps with fellow colleagues and cousins, one thing they were sure about was that they are venturing into a trailblazing concept that will definitely find its place in corporate galleries and educational institutions for its unique format. The Col has extensive experience in military training known for grooming well-disciplined and result-oriented army personnel.

He has 24 years of experience in providing training to army personnel in the field of human resource development and has specialized in the field of training as well. He was a part of the United Nations peacekeeping force and trained with Armies there. He has served in Somalia under the aegis of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and has been awarded a French Army National Medal of Defence by Govt of France for his service. He also has more than sixteen years of experience as a corporate trainer. His aim behind setting up Empower Activity Camps was to utilize his passion and background in training the personnel of one of the world's most prestigious armies in performance enhancement and character development among the individuals in society.

He along with Anil Bhasin has developed Empower Activity Camps in the sprawling 50 acres of lush green land in the Kolad area of Raigad district of Maharashtra, intending to provide off-site training aiming to enhance their overall performance by curating specialized programs that help in human effectiveness, high performance, and personality enrichment. The programs have been found especially useful for team-building purposes in a positive and natural environment. The camp has already benefited more than 650 corporate houses in various human resource development activities. The camp is located close to two corporate hubs Mumbai and Pune.

It also provides adventurous and entertaining outdoor activities to school and college-going youth that help in character building and personality development. He and his partner have developed special modules for an academic world that fits into the requirement of students of all age groups. Schools and colleges from Pune and Mumbai frequently organize trips to this fun-filled destination to let the children get some enriching training in character building and personality development from individuals from honourable backgrounds in the Indian Army.

The services/ programs offered by Empower Activity Camps are outbound and include corporate outbound training, leadership training, team building, Induction camps, student camps, kids summer camps, and adventure-filled activities for families as well. The modules are customizable and have the option of both indoor and outdoor activities to choose from. It promises to provide an exclusive experience along with some long-term positive results in the lives of individual institutions and corporate houses.

The company does training in Pan India and abroad too. He has been conducting overseas outbound training programmes.

The place is also an ideal destination for shooting movies and videos for its beautiful locations and the facilities included in it. He says, "We have developed a destination that is ideal for almost everything from corporate training to school camps and movie shoots away from the hustle bustle of crowded metro cities and yet easily approachable and cost-friendly. We ensure that everyone who visits the camp goes satisfied with our services and training aimed to provide desired results."