A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Enthiran director Shankar. The warrant was issued by Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court II after Shankar failed to appear for the hearings several times. The film starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a massive hit across the country. A writer Arur Tamilnadan had accused the maker of copying his story titled Jiguba.

The background

Writer Arur Tamilnadan had alleged that Enthiran was a copy of his own story. Arur alleged that his story was published in 1996 as Jiguba in a Tamil magazine. The story was republished in 2007 in as a novel named - Dhik Dhik Deepika Dheepika. The writer has accused the makers of copying his story and making Aishwarya – Rajinikanth starrer Enthiran in 2010. The writer has filed a case on the violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

It has been reported that director Shankar and his counsel didn't appear for the hearings several times. As a result, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. The case will now be heard on February 19.

Enthiran

Starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya, the film emerged as a massive blockbuster all across the globe. It was dubbed in several languages and was a hit in all regions. The film was called Robot in Hindi, Robo in Telugu. The film had Rajinikanth in double role – playing the hero and the robot. The action sequences and the songs were widely praised.

The film even went on to win two National Awards – one for Best Special Effects and one for Best Production Design. The film however couldn't be sent as India's official entry to the Academy awards as there was a dispute over certain scenes from the film being lifted from other movies.