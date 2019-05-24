Makeup artist Swati Verma feels that entertainment industry fails to value the importance of makeup artists. She thinks Everyone gets a recognition except them. After making a big enough name in bridal makeup sector, she wants to join the entertainment industry and bring change for makeup artists.

"I want to be part of entertainment industry after enjoying success in styling the Indian brides. I also look for a change which brings sunshine and recognition for every makeup artist, as they fail to understand our value," Swati said.

Talking further about the image and need of makeup artists, Verma said, "To trust someone for your day is not an easy task, it's a responsibility which takes a lot of vision and creativity. Well, it's difficult to find right make-up artist for your day. You need a visionary and artistic person, who makes you look beautiful with her make-up skills."

Swati is a leading bridal make-up artist from Delhi, and currently she works worldwide.

Swati is also a pioneer within the beauty industry, championing glamorous looks. Swati ensures whoever she is working with will turn heads. Seven years in the beauty industry has earned her an array of loyal clients.

After enrolling at the internationally acclaimed London School of Beauty & Make-up, Swati excelled while being taught by the leading industry experts of the time and graduated as the topper of her class.

After receiving thousands of online requests from her followers, Swati launched her Master Class courses in 2016.

The services offered by Swati are airbrush make-up, HD make-up, party make-up, friends and family make-up, hair styling, hair extensions, eyelashes, make-up service at the venue. Swati's aim is to "make every woman feel truly heavenly".