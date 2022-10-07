Have you ever wondered why influencers are so particular about their followers? Well, it's because the number of followers is among the first things to check about an influencer. Sharing the same mind is Roma Jani. With her fashion flair, the influencer has already established a name in the digital space. And speaking of followers, the influencer has some vital standpoints to share.

According to her, followers are one of the powerful hands behind the success of an influencer; they are just like fans are to celebs. They can make or break your image and therefore, it's fundamental to keep up with your followers.

But how does one gain and maintain followers? If you ask her, she would suggest creating impactful and relatable content to gain followers. And for the latter part, she recommends engaging with followers frequently. She says, "When you start communicating with your followers, you lower your guard and let them into your boundary. This effort of yours may make them feel more earnest to you and help you build a powerful bond with them."

She surmises that proponents will stick around in the thick and thin. "Their unwavering support will motivate you to push harder. Engaging with followers can boost your career as a digital creator," she says. The influencer always follows her preaching. She is seen engaging with her followers via Q&A, going live, or replying to comments and DMs.

She started her journey almost six-seven years back. Since then, she has been gracing the netizens with her nifty fashion hacks, travel tales, and lifestyle inspiration. She started with zero followers and has more than 170k today on Instagram. She receives thousands of views and likes on her every post. She says she has worked with brands like Dior, YSL, Aldo, Biba, Urban Clap, Shein, Nexus Seawoods, etc. And she credits her fans for her success!