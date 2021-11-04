Vishal Krishna and Arya's Enemy will be clashing with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. It will hit the screens on Thursday, 4 November, on the occasion of Diwali.

It is an action drama directed by Anand Shankar, who made movies like Vikram's Iru Mugan and Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA. Apart from Vishal and Arya, the film has Mrinalani Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran among others.

The film has S Thaman's music and the background score is composed by Sam CS. RD Rajasekhar has handled the cinematography while Raymond Derrick Crasta has edited the flick.

It is an action thriller packed with action and masala. It's the story of two childhood friends and their escalating competitive nature. To what extent are they ready to go? The answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

The trailer and teaser had promised the audience of giving an action-masala treat. There is a decent hype around the film. With the movie getting over 250 screens in Tamil Nadu, the movie is expected to enjoy above-average viewership in the days to come although Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Annaatthe is expected to steal the show on Thursday.

Can Enemy win the hearts of the audience? Find it out in the viewers' comments below: