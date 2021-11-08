Vishal Krishna and Arya's Diwali release Enemy has completed its first weekend on a decent note. The movie was released in two languages – Tamil and Telugu – on 4 November.

In the first weekend, Enemy has done a business of Rs 3.82 crore in Andhra and Telangana, as per the trade reports. The estimated net collection of the movie stands at Rs 2.23 crore. It earned (gross) Rs 1.4 crore from Nizam region alone.

In Tamil Nadu, the bilingual flick raked in Rs 10.15 crore with a net collection of Rs 5.58 crore. The movie had clashed with Rajinikanth's Annatthhe which did wonderful business in the first weekend in its home territory.

Enemy raked in Rs 2.15 crore from Karnataka and the estimated net collection comes around Rs 1 crore.

The trade reports claim that Enemy has made a collection of Rs 16.12 crore in India with a net collection of Rs 8.81 crore. At the international box office, it collected Rs 3.9 crore and it raked in Rs 1.36 crore from two versions in the US alone.

The worldwide collection of Enemy is said to be Rs 20.02 crore with a net collection of Rs 10.17 crore.

Enemy is an action drama centered around two childhood friends who ended up on opposite extremes of morality in the good vs evil war. It is a complete entertainer which has garnered an average rating of 3 out of 5 from critics.

However, the collections are not up to the mark.