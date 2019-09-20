Whenever the contract of a WWE Superstar is about to expire, plenty of speculations and rumours do the rounds around their careers. Back in January 2019, there was a lot of uncertainty over the careers of Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder and Mike Kanellis. However, as it turned out, both Dawson and Wilder stayed with WWE and then even went on to clinch the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

We now take a look at 3 top WWE superstars whose contracts will reportedly expire next year.

Matt Hardy

Both Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy signed two-year contracts with WWE when they came back to rejoin the company just before WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. However, in 2019, WWE dropped the hammer and extended the contracts of both Superstars by another year.

Although Jeff will definitely stay with WWE until 2021, Matt will be without any contract in March 2020. It is, thus, extremely uncertain over what the future holds for the superstar. As far as his ring presence is concerned, Matt has not been seen on WWE television in the recent past as both he and Jeff were forced to give up the SmackDown Tag Team titles in April 2019.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was all set to leave the WWE after he took on Roman Reigns in Universal Championship matches at WrestleMania 34 and SummerSlam. However, the result was rather surprising and Lesnar retained his title after which he signed a new contract with the company.

Events took a turn once again as Reigns pinned Lesnar at SummerSlam, which then resulted in speculations that the Beast will finally leave WWE and return to UFC. However, he made it clear that he had no intentions of going back to mixed martial arts and hence, became a part of WWE programming in 2019.

Now, there are reports which suggest that Lesnar signed a one-year contract with WWE after his surprise appearance in the Money In The Bank ladder match in May 2019. What this effectively means is that he will be without a contract in May 2020.

Randy Orton

Earlier this year, there was a report in Wrestle Votes which suggested that a 'high-profile WWE name' had received an "outstanding" offer from AEW and that this offer was extremely lucrative. The name of the Superstar was not dropped, but there were strong hints that Randy Orton might just walk across to AEW.

As far his contract is concerned, he signed a 10-year deal in 2010 which means that he will not have a contract next year and if the offer holds true, it could bring down curtains to one of the most decorated careers in WWE history.