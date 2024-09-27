Acclaimed actor Dame Maggie Smith popularly known for her roles in the Harry Potter series and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89. This piece of sad news has saddened the ardent Harry Potter fans.

The news was confirmed by her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin as they expressed their deep sorrow.

According to BBC, A joint statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, mentioned, "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Smith's family further said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

Dame Maggie Smith, who played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies, has sadly passed away at the age of 89.#RIPMaggieSmith pic.twitter.com/eBbRVG7Vz0 — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) September 27, 2024

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Ever since the news broke, fans took to social media and shared unseen pictures and clips from her films as well as several montages are being shared on social media.

For the unversed, Dame Maggie Smith portrayed the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series (2001–2011). She also acted in Death on the Nile (1978), Hook (1991), Sister Act (1992), The Secret Garden (1993), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012), Quartet (2012) and The Lady in the Van (2015).

Let's take a look at some unseen pictures and videos that will forever be etched in our hearts.

Rest in peace to an absolute treasure, Dame Maggie Smith



They’ve been reunited ? pic.twitter.com/v5nIKceAtu — sean ?????? (@Sean_Gabbett) September 27, 2024