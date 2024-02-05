Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Fans and friends from the industry have flocked to social media and wished the actor. Big B's son is fondly monikered as Junior Bachchan. Being a doting daddy to Aaradya Bachchan and a loving husband to actor Aishwarya Bachchan, the actor is known for his wit and style.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan wish Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her husband Abhishek on Instagram in the most loving way possible. She posted a cute family picture featuring herself, Abhishek along with Aaradhya.

In the second slide, Aishwarya shared an unseen image from Abhishek's childhood. The actress also wrote a touching message in the caption. She wrote, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless. Shine on!"

In the last few months, rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation have been making the rounds. It all started when Jaya Bachchan and Shweta didn't greet or post anything about Aishwarya when she attended Paris Fashion Week. They only lauded Navya for her debut walk at the fashion week.

After which, on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya was seen cropping Navya, Jaya Bachchan and Agastya's image from a group picture that featured Aaradhya. She posted the picture of Aardhya and Big B on her social media. This added fuel to the fire.

And now, with Shweta and Aishwariya wishing Abhishek on social media, fans have certainly breathed a sigh of relief, as all is certainly well in the lives of Bachchan Parivar.

With this, their separation speculations that were circulating a few months ago have been put to rest by Aishwarya's post.

A user wrote, "Slap to those who spread rumours about their divorce..."

"Girl ended divorce rumour," a fan commented

Another mentioned, "Finally this puts an end to divorce rumours.."

Shweta Bachchan shared a heartfelt message on the special day of her "little brother"

Shweta shared a photo of herself and Abhishek from their childhood. The vintage photo shows Abhishek and baby Shweta reclining on a sofa, eating what seems like lollipops. She wrote, "It's not - if you know you know; it's only you know and I know...it's your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song...love you."

Responding to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Love you. (A hugging emoticon)."

Big B also penned a sweet note for his son Abhishek.

Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !!

My everlasting LOVE ..

वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ? https://t.co/o4pYM4HUS2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared a throwback frame featuring herself, her brother Agastya Nanda, and their uncle on Instagram Stories. Along with the picture, Navya wrote, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite, but especially mine (red heart emoticon) Abhishek Bachchan."

Personal and professional front

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer. He shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the film.