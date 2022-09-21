Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was reportedly injured on Tuesday, September 20, when stones were pelted at a film crew in Kashmir while the shooting of Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar's 'Ground Zero' in Anantnag district.

Reports also stated that a youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew. Anantnag police said in a tweet: "Accordingly FIR no. 77/2022 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested."

News is 'inaccurate'?

However, the 'Murder' actor has dismissed the reports of him being injured in the stone pelting. Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter account to clarify his stance on the subject. He wrote, "The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate." However, Emraan neither confirmed nor denied whether the incident happened with his film crew.

Following the reports of the stone pelting, the actor's fans were concerned and some of them expressed their thoughts on social media. One user wrote, "Glad you're okay star. Take care of yourself, keep tweeting", while another one commented, "Thank God!! It was inaccurate news. Stay safe boss @emraanhashmi."

Repeated incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir

The actor reached Kahmir last month and he has been shooting for 'Ground Zero' for the past few weeks now. Greater Kashmir quoted a member of the crew as saying, "The actor reached Srinagar on August 24 and the film unit has begun shooting. The shoot will go on for the next 15 days and it will take place at different locations of Srinagar including the Dal Lake."

Earlier, an ANI report had stated that the police have arrested one person for allegedly pelting stones on a film crew in Pahalgam on September 18. Anantnag Police had told ANI, "During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on September 18, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, One miscreant pelted stones at the crew members.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested."