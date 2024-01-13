Emraan Hashmi, who recently impressed audience with his great performance in Tiger 3, has added another feather to his cap with the acquisition of India's most expensive Rolls-Royce – the Ghost Black Badge, priced at an astounding ₹12.25 crore. This luxurious purchase has stirred quite a sensation on the internet, by paparazzi-captured video of the car's delivery going viral.

The actor, recently portrayed the character of Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3, received applause for his role of a former Deputy Director-General of ISI. Following the success of the film, Emraan has been in the limelight for his anticipated role in Don 3.

Meanwhile, the video circulating online showcases the seeet moment when Emraan Hashmi took delivery of his new Rolls-Royce, cruising through the streets of Mumbai with evident joy. Fans flooded the actor's social media with congratulations and expressions of admiration.

Emraan Hashmi's luxury car, with its staggering price tag, is now considered one of the most expensive vehicles in India. The actor, seen waving at photographers while having his ride in new car.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi, after his notable role in Tiger 3, is reportedly in talks for the villainous role opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Don 3. His recent visit to Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai has fueled speculations about his involvement in the project.

Over the years, Emraan proved that he is a versatile actor. Emraan was part of Malayalam films called Ezra in 2017 and has not explored South cinema completely yet. Just like other Bollywood actors, Emraan can also can make his debut in Telugu cinema.