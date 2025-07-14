In a corner of rural India, a quiet revolution has been taking place over the past few decades. One powered not by political movements or corporate initiatives, but by the compassion and vision of a spiritual leader: Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj. Through the establishment of three charitable educational institutions exclusively for girls — Kripalu Balika Primary School, Kripalu Balika Intermediate College, and Kripalu Mahila Mahavidyalaya — social transformation is being led through free education.

Once plagued by poverty and low literacy rates, the rural town of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district saw a dramatic transformation with the establishment of free educational institutions for girls. Recognizing that empowering women through education is key to uplifting the entire community, the foundation for change was laid by opening a charitable school in the heart of this underdeveloped region.

Hundreds of girls, previously deprived of opportunity, began receiving quality free education and went on to become doctors, police officers, and respected professionals. After 2002, this vision expanded under the leadership of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj's eldest daughter, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, whose efforts further advanced the cause of women's empowerment and societal development.

Nestled in Kunda, Pratapgarh, just seven kilometers from Bhakti Dham, these institutions offer free education from nursery through post-graduate level, including B.Ed. courses. They are operated by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), a non-profit charitable trust founded by Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, and managed by his three daughters — Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji.

Kripalu Balika Primary School: Laying the Foundation

Established in 2007, Kripalu Balika Primary School (KBPS) was a response to the lack of access to early education for girls in Kunda and surrounding villages. Affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Adhikari, KBPS offers classes from Nursery to Class 5. Its curriculum balances academic rigour with moral instruction, art, sports, and spiritual values.

More than 700 students benefit from the charitable school's offerings every year, which include free uniforms, textbooks, bags, winter clothing, bicycles, and more for girls. Events like cultural festivals, yoga sessions, and health camps further enrich student life.

Kripalu Balika Intermediate College: Shaping Futures

Founded earlier in 1978, Kripalu Balika Intermediate College (KBIC) bridges the gap between primary and higher education, offering classes from 6th to 12th grade. Located in one of India's most educationally challenged districts, the college has been a symbol of hope for girls otherwise likely to drop out.

Operating under the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, the college boasts a 100% first-division result rate in board exams since 2008 — an evidence of the quality of instruction and student support provided. Besides core academics, the school places emphasis on debates, art competitions, storytelling, and public speaking, building well-rounded young leaders.

Kripalu Mahila Mahavidyalaya: Higher Education, Free of Barriers

Established in 1998, Kripalu Mahila Mahavidyalaya represents the pinnacle of the education pipeline created by JKP. Affiliated with Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, the college offers B.A., B.Sc., B.Ed., and M.A. degrees in subjects such as Hindi and Home Science, completely free of cost.

The college also provides free stationery, utensils, clothing, and hygiene essentials, ensuring that no girl's education is hampered by financial hardship. Participation in the National Service Scheme (NSS) — a voluntary student initiative supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India — encourages students to contribute to community development, cultivating a sense of civic duty.

Impact on the Community

Before these schools existed, the education rate among girls in Kunda was alarmingly low. Families struggled with poverty, and girls' education was often deprioritized. Today, more than 60,000 girls have received a life-altering education thanks to JKP's initiative. Alumni of these institutions now serve as doctors, teachers, police officers, and administrators, creating a ripple effect that lifts entire communities.

Parents, once hesitant to educate their daughters, now see the tangible benefits. "My daughter is the first in our family to attend college," says Rameshwari Devi, a farmer from a nearby village. "She now tutors other children and helps with our income. Our lives have changed."

As the students, dressed in school uniforms, cycle down dusty paths, carrying dreams as vast as the sky, they embody the change that education can bring when driven by compassion.