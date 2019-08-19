Emma Watson was seen out and about, looking relaxed in comfy clothes. She was accompanied by a mystery man.

The "Bling Ring" star was reportedly spotted while grabbing breakfast with a mystery man at the Venice Beach café Superba Food + Bread. It looked like the 29-year-old Parisian-born Brit may have borrowed the oversized black sweater and grey sweatpants from her friend, which she paired with white Birkenstocks.

We have to say that Emma sure can make the "I woke up like this" fashion a real run for its money. Emma apparently went make-up free and scraped her hair into a messy updo for the morning outing with her companion. Emma seems to be enjoying some downtime after the release of the "Little Wome" trailer.

Reportedly, the "Beauty and the Beast" actress stars as one of the fearless and bold March sisters in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, which is set for release in December. However, fans don't seem to be pleased with her accent in the trailer. We have to say that the trailer barely has two spoken lines from Emma's character, so maybe fans shouldn't be jumping the gun.

However, it doesn't look like Emma is letting the haters get to her. Apart from her acting career, Emma is also quite the social activist. She recently helped launch a free legal advice line for those in England and Wales suffering from sexual harassment at work.

'It finally feels like people are realising the scale of the problem, and I'm certainly hopeful that with global standards such as the recent International Labour Organisation treaty on harassment at work, we'll start to see a new climate of prevention and accountability on this issue domestically,' the Time's Up activist told The Telegraph.

Emma is a role model for many and we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here.