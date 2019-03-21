Emily Ratajkowski left nothing to the imagination when she shot for her Inamorata swimwear line. The 27-year-old supermodel flashed her trim midriff in a barely-there bikini that was from her own swimwear collection.

The supermodel posed leaning against a chair for a monochrome Instagram snapshot taken by shutterbug Tom Newton. Recently, the supermodel had revealed that she launched Inamorata a little over a years ago. She further revealed that she will be expanding her company with a new collection called BODY.

The Westminster model dished out the following marketing line for her product, "'Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do." Emily, who has a penchant for showing off her figure on the red carpet and social media told Marie Claire last year that her breasts are "a key to my sexuality."

The Gone Girl supporting player told the magazine that, "Boobs are funny. They hurt sometimes, and sometimes they're the thing that makes me feel the most powerful."

She recalled how once her father showed her an article that termed "Emily Ratajkowski Is the Mozart of Breasts." To which the I Feel Pretty actress rhapsodized, "My dad still sees me as a little kid. I love my boobs. I love other people's boobs. Boobs are kind of great."

Emily also got married the last year to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. She made a splash with her surprise courthouse marriage while wearing a $200 Zara trouser suit. Though they only became a couple of weeks ago a source told to US Weekly that they have known each other for several years.

"People came after my marriage, like: "Wow. I give it three weeks." I'm like: "What?"' the London born model and actress recalled to Marie Claire.