It looks like Emily Ratajkowski is always on a holiday. The actress, who recently got married, has been sharing a slew of raunchy photos from various holiday locations. A few days ago she shared a few sizzling topless and nude photos, and now she has donned a thong bikini to flaunt ample assets on Instagram.

The 26-year-old, who is in the holiday spirit with her friends, donned bikinis and hit the sea in Jamaica. Donning the skimpy outfit, the Gone Girl star showed off her slender figure and derriere to her Instagram followers.

In one of her Instagram posts, the diva appeared to be soaking up the sun in the middle of the Jamaican seas while sipping a drink. In another, she let the camera capture her perfectly-toned derriere while the string of her bikini top adorned her bare back.

She used the gif "Wish you were here" to capture the sentiment of the post.

Hours after that, Emily shared a video in polka-dot bikini wherein she let her assets steal the attention. Through the posts, Emily also promoted her bikini line, Inamorata.

Daily Mail reported that the Blurred Lines star is on vacation with her man Sebastian Bear-McClard and friend Josh Safdie. The trio is in Jamaica, celebrating Sebastian's birthday.

Emily's vacation comes a few days before she will be seen in the pilot of a sitcom called Bright Futures. The story revolves around a group of friends in LA whose lives transform from "clueless, immature twentysomethings" to the successful professionals "they're destined to be."

Deadline reveals that Emily has been signed on to play Sarah, "a girl-next-door type but also with a behind-the-ear tattoo. She can just as easily bro out with the guys as she can be the girliest girl."