Emily Blunt admitted that close friends warned her about working with her husband John Krasinksi on the movie, A Quiet Place. The 39-year-old actor not only directed the film but also starred in it.

The horror film is about a couple and their two children who are being hunted by a mysterious force that only detects its preys by sound. Due to this reason, they are not allowed to make any noise in their house. The family even depend on sign language instead of talking properly to each other.

The 35-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in A Quiet Place at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on 27 January in Los Angeles.

During the press interview, Emily talked about working with her spouse on the project. She said: "You go into this process not knowing what it's going to be like. A lot of people were like, 'You're going to be divorced by the end of it,' but we were so much closer."

"I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special," she added.

Meanwhile, at the event, during her acceptance speech, she thanked John for the experience. She said: "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly."

"You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you," she added.

As for the couple's personal life, The Devil Wears Prada star and John started dating in November 2008 and were married in 2010 at a ceremony in Italy. They have two daughters - Hazel and Violet.