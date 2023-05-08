Meet the instafamous Fashion Influencer Thomson Sequeira with a stylish and confident aura. He is not just a fashion-forward person but an explorer soul who has a limitless love for adventure. His story is literally one that inspires many, where he faced multiple challenges before making it big in the Influencer Community of India. Amidst cut throat competition, he has been winning hearts and brands on a spree!

Thomson was determined to pursue his career as a digital creator full-time and had quit his job, much against everyone's will. He decided to follow his passion! It was a road uphill. It became increasingly difficult in uncertain times to cope with getting content and campaigns. Shooting content and monetization of the same was an even bigger challenge, much until the digital boom.

Meet him, and you will be charmed by his humble smile and radiant sense of style. When asked about his journey, he quotes, "I remember being depressed to the core, and days when I didn't have money to even pay my bills. But destiny had other plans for me. I bagged the best accounts soon after and can't be happier! Today, I'm grateful for these times that have taught me so much!"

Thomson is one of the most inspiring influencers today with great achievements in his kitty. These include getting featured by Pinterest, the much besotted Facebook verified tick, and so much more!

He has a fan following of a smashing 1 million to his credit on instagram, and his hard work has him going places. He recently shot for the Royal Caribbean and Sharjah Tourism, too. His risk-taking nature and passion have got him reaching great heights. It is truly amazing for him as he recently grabbed the first exclusive contract with Myntra and has never looked back ever since. Kudos to hard work and dedication!

Our country needs more such amazing talent that sets unique career goals for the coming generations!