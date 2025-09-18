Emerging destinations: Asia's cocktail renaissance

I think this year's list really shows how the craft and appreciation of cocktails have grown since Asia's 50 Best Bars first launched in 2016. In earlier years, at least 70 percent of the bars on the 1-50 lists were located in capital cities such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore. Now, bars from these cities continue to excel, but what we are seeing is also the emergence of exciting drinks concepts from less mainstream destinations such as Changsha, Taichung, Kumamoto, Bengaluru, Kathmandu and more.

What really stands out to me is the excellence and innovation that we are seeing from these young and emerging cocktail destinations. Spurred by the success of bars and thought leaders from established cocktail cities, a new generation of inspired barkeepers are now returning to their hometowns to drive the bar scene forward. They are eager to take their learnings and experiences to the next level by integrating heritage and culture not just into cocktails but also into their way of hospitality. They aren't imitating other cocktail scenes—they're creating one that's truly unique. Barc from Kathmandu is a great example of this. Not only does the menu spotlight unique local ingredients like titaura (hog plum) and khattu (liquorice), their signature Nepalese hospitality also won the team the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award this year.

This year, we saw Indian bars achieve unprecedented recognition, including one breaking into the top 10 and a total of five India-based bars in Asia's 50 Best.

The generosity and vibrancy of India's hospitality is well recognised around the world. So it is really no surprise that bars from India are getting a brighter spotlight year on year. What makes India's bar scene so exciting now is the fact that it is ready and prepared to showcase the diverse cultures and flavours that make India unique. At the same time, bars are enthusiastic and open to embracing external influences from the ever-evolving world of cocktails. Lair, The Best Bar in India 2025 at No. 8, is the epitome of this. The bar's constantly changing menu, izakaya-style cosiness and eccentric presentation are dedicated to marrying regional flavours with globally inspired mixology, giving guests a taste of New Delhi's rich heritage in a modern world.

Historically, cities like Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo dominated the bar awards, but now we're seeing top-notch bars emerge from smaller or less expected places (for example, Goa or Kumamoto). In my opinion, this continued growth of Asia's cocktail culture is a ripple effect from more mature cocktail cities like Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. The success of the best bars in these cities and the prominence of their thought leaders have given younger talents and seasoned veterans alike an impetus to drive their own region's bar culture forward.

Asia's 50 Best Bars launched in 2016 with the purpose of showcasing the best and most innovative talent in the drinks industry in the region. The annual ranking is based on the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising more than 300 knowledgeable and well-travelled members of the bar industry, drinks media, and mixology experts from across Asia. This panel is refreshed by 25 percent annually and spans dozens of cities across the continent, reflecting the relative development and importance of bar scenes in different locations and the diversity of the drinking scene in Asia. The results are also a testament to 50 Best and the Academy's efforts in celebrating this diversity and uncovering new drink destinations that may otherwise be overlooked.

The preservation of heritage and culture through cocktails is something that the industry in Asia does really well. Bar teams are confidently showcasing their roots through hyperlocal ingredients, spirits, and regional flavors, and every bar feels like it is an expression of the people behind it. The continued development of "sustainability" is also a real movement, though this is something that is happening globally. While still predominantly centered around environmental sustainability, there are increasing efforts to prioritize the human sustainability of the talent pool that continues to drive the industry forward. Bartending has become a celebrated career, and bars are putting in time and effort to develop extended skill sets (such as leadership) that support lasting careers for their bar teams. For example, Jigger & Pony in Singapore curates specialized training programs to identify and address any skill gaps among team members, while Zest in Seoul develops their team members with programs that enrich them individually (e.g., language courses and ceramic courses).

This year's results, with 20 new entries and establishments spanning 20 Asian destinations, are a testament to 50 Best and the Academy's efforts in celebrating this diversity and uncovering the best drink destinations that may otherwise go unnoticed. While we cannot say for sure that there are noticeable shifts in how international guests or media perceive these new markets as a result, we can confidently say we have placed deserving bars on the map to be discovered.

The bar scene in Asia is increasingly diverse and ever-evolving, so it is hard for me to pinpoint a trend or an up-and-coming destination that singularly excites me (as opposed to the continent as a whole). However, I am looking forward to returning to Hong Kong in October, where The World's 50 Best Bars awards will be hosted on the 8th of October. I am sure Hong Kong's bar community will be pulling out all stops to showcase their best hospitality, and welcome the world's most influential cocktail figures and bar elites.