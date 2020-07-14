Benjamin Storm Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley's grandson, has died. He was 27.

Keough died in Calabasas in California. According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports deadline.com.

Lisa Marie's representative Roger Widynowski released a statement about the demise.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," said Marie's representative.

Keough's sister is actress Riley Keough and his father is musician Danny Keough, who Lisa Marie divorced in 1994.

In 2019, Lisa Marie tweeted a photograph of her family which included Keough. Many commented on his resemblance to his legendary grandfather.

Nancy Sinatra, who starred alongside Elvis Presley in the 1968 film "Speedway", took to Twitter to send her condolences to Lis Marie Presley, writing: "I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry."